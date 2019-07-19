Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 7.19.19

Dangerously hot and humid conditions are here through the weekend. We'll try to cool down next week.

Good morning, and Thank Goodness it’s Friday! The big story for the day is simple: It’s going to be incredibly hot and humid today. Various heat headlines, from heat advisories to excessive heat warnings, are in place for a vast majority of the region today. Heat index values will likely reach and even exceed 105 degrees in many areas. Regardless of where you are, PLEASE be sure to stay safe and stay cool. Don’t overdo it if you absolutely must be outside today. Stay hydrated, and also be sure to check on those who may be more susceptible to this kind of heat. A few isolated storms are also possible this afternoon and evening, but coverage is generally sparse. Overnight lows will offer little relief.

Two more rounds of dangerous heat are on the way this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices well into the triple digits. Please continue to be careful during this time. Again, a few isolated storms are possible…especially on Sunday. A sign of hope finally appears on Monday. A cold front will push through the region and help sweep this oppressive air mass out of here. With that said, this front also holds a solid chance for some showers and thunderstorms along the way. If this front gets out of here quickly, we’ll dry out and clear out on Tuesday. Otherwise, we may have some lingering rain in the morning. Regardless, the fever will finally break, and more typical July conditions will return following this frontal passage.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. A few storms are possible. Highs: 97-102. Heat index values will likely exceed 105 degrees. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: 75-80. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday: Another hot and humid day. Highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values around 105 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Morning showers are possible. Otherwise, we’re gradually clearer and cooler. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Stay safe, and have a good weekend.

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt