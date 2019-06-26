Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 6.26.19

Hot and humid weather are on the way through the rest of the week.

Good Tuesday evening, everyone! After a rather soggy start to the day, we’ve been able to clear out and warm up quite nicely. While temperatures rose just a bit, the dew point did take a decent step backward. Don’t get used to this, though, as a return to form is on the way in terms of hot and muggy weather. We’ll get to enjoy a rather quiet night tonight, which will lead into a generally pleasant day on Wednesday. The one “Fly in the Ointment” will be a very small chance for an isolated shower or two, especially north of the Mason-Dixon Line. Otherwise, we’ll get ready for a rather hot run of weather that is going to last for a little while.

High pressure will keep the region quiet on Thursday, but winds will turn back to the southwest, which will help bring in even more heat and humidity. If you have any outdoor plans for Thursday or Friday, please be sure to do what you can to stay cool and hydrated. Another hot day is on the way for Saturday, but by this point we’ll also be keeping an eye on a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The same rules apply for Sunday, but neither day is expected to be a wash-out. Rather warm weather will linger into the start of next week, though we do take the edge off a bit with highs going back into the mid 80s by the start of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows: 62-27. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. A small chance for an isolated shower is in place. Highs: 87-92. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt