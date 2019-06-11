Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 6.11.19

Good Monday evening, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms of the scattered variety will linger through the rest of the evening and into the night. This comes along as a cold front pushes eastward through the region at a rather slow pace. As a result, we’ll have a few showers hanging in there through the early morning hours on Tuesday. The rest of the day, however, shows gradual improvement with clearer skies thanks to high pressure building eastward. While temperatures rebound a bit on Tuesday, the range should stay a bit below average for this time of year with rather brisk conditions in place.

High pressure takes over for a better part of the day on Wednesday, so be sure to get out there and enjoy the day if you have the chance to do so. This surface high will then slide off the coast, allowing cloud cover to increase. A low pressure system will come up the coast and coincide with the arrival of a front on Thursday. As a result, showers and a storm or two are likely through the afternoon and evening. High pressure returns on Friday and lingers through the first half of Saturday. Rain returns by Sunday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few storms are possible. Otherwise, we’re mostly cloudy. Lows: 57-62. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny with a few early sprinkles possible. Highs: 74-79. Breezy, with a northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness. Rain is possible overnight. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny start, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt