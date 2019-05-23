Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 5.23.19

Good Wednesday evening, everyone! High pressure kept us dry and comfortable once again, though cloud cover was a little more prevalent this time around. Still, it was a very nice day once again. A few showers, however, are possible tonight as a warm front lifts through the region tonight. Any shower or rumble of thunder should remain mainly isolated, so we’ll remain mainly dry tonight. Warmer and more unstable air takes over on Thursday with southwesterly flow kicking in gear. An area of convection will move into the region later in the day, sparking the chance for some showers and thunderstorms…a few of which may be strong to severe. Strong winds and hail are the primary concerns, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

A cold front will drop through the region overnight on Thursday and into Friday morning. As it does, it’ll sweep out the instability for just a short while. While temperatures don’t drop too much, the humidity will ease off…allowing the end of the week to be more comfortable. Another cold front will move into the area this weekend, bringing the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms back into the picture. This lasts through Memorial Day itself. The three day weekend, however, is far from a total wash-out. Just be sure to keep an eye on the skies. Another shot of warm weather arrives by the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Lows: 58-63. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs: 82-87. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt