Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 2.6.20

Moderate to heavy rain moves in through the afternoon and into Friday morning. Much of the weekend is dry.

Happy Thursday, everyone! A warm front will continue to lift northward as we go through the day. Surface temperatures will start off on the cooler side of the scale before slowly climbing back into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. Scattered showers are possible through the morning and into the early afternoon before a more widespread chance for some moderate to heavy rain arrives later in the day and into the night. Flood watches are in effect along the Beltway and I-95 corridors in Virginia and Lower Montgomery County through Friday morning due to the heavy rain potential. Be mindful of local waterways and poor drainage areas as you go about the start of your day on Friday.

Rain gradually departs as we go later into the morning on Friday, but some upslope snow is possible via westerly flow along the westernmost parts of the region. An inch or two of snow cannot be ruled out toward the Allegheny Front, but the majority of the area remains dry and rather windy. Saturday is chilly and breezy, but at least we’re dry. A few rain and snow showers are possible early Sunday morning before we dry out again for the afternoon. More rain and above average temperatures are on the way as we go into the first half of next week. Showers are expected next Monday and Tuesday before we try to dry out again by next Wednesday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Cloudy with periods of rain likely, especially in the second half of the day. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs: 48-53. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows: 42-47. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Morning rain, then becoming partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few morning flurries possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt