Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 2.13.20

One more rainy day, then cold weather arrives and lasts through Saturday. We're warm and soggy again early next week.

Happy Thursday, everyone! Once more, we will be dealing with scattered showers at some point during the day. In this case, it’s the morning and the very early afternoon time frames. Once a cold front clears the region later today, we’ll dry out and slowly begin to clear out. A secondary cold front will sweep eastward later this evening. While there is no moisture with this front, it’ll open the door for an arctic air mass to blanket much of the Northeast. Along the way, winds will turn to the northwest and become rather brisk at times.

No rain gear is needed for your Friday or Saturday, but you’ll want the winter jacket and everything that goes with it. While there is no snow in the forecast beyond some upslope snow out west, there will be plenty of cold air in place. Highs on Friday and Saturday may not get out of the low to mid 30s. The reminder that winter isn’t done yet, however, is short-lived. Above average temperatures return for the first half of next week with additional rain chances on the way…especially by Tuesday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Morning rain will give way to a drier afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs: 50-55. Variable winds turn to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Gradual clearing and windy. Lows: 23-28. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold, and windy. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness with evening showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt





