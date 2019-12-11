Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 12.22.19

Chilly weather lingers through Friday. We may see some unsettled weather to close the work week and into Saturday.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Beyond a few spits of snow in the early morning, much of the day today should be pretty quiet. It will, however, be rather breezy at times. With high temperatures today only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s, it’ll feel even chillier than that with gusts approaching 25 mph. Be sure to bundle up as you get ready to start the day! High pressure will continue to build into the region as we go into the night and through the day on Thursday, keeping conditions dry and seasonably chilly for this time of year.

Our next system arrives on Friday, bringing back a chance for some rain in the afternoon. In the morning, however, we’ll have to watch what kind of temperature profile is in place. A mix is possible in the morning before switching to all rain with temperatures climbing into the low 40s. Shower chances linger into the weekend as low pressure gradually departs to the northeast, with some upslope snow not out of the question further west. We then keep an eye on the start of next week for another system that will make its move. A warm front lifts northward first, sending a chance for a wintry mix our way before switching to all rain by Tuesday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny with a few flurries in the morning. Highs: 37-42. West winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 17-22. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A wintry mix is possible in the morning in some areas. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a shower or two. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of a wintry mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt