Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 12.17.19

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Low pressure will slowly cross the region today, sending an associated cold front our way. A few more periods of rain are likely, with our westernmost areas possibly seeing a little more ice at times with temperatures stubbornly holding near or below freezing at the surface. An ice storm warning remains in place until 11 am Tuesday for Garrett County as well as Western Allegany and Western Mineral Counties. Please continue to exercise caution if you must be out and about in that region.

Along the way, temperatures east of the Allegheny Front should at least be able to climb into the low 40s under mainly cloudy skies. Once this front clears the region, temperatures will go into a steady downward spiral as we head into the second half of the work and school week.

Wednesday through Friday can be summed up pretty easily: It’ll be sunny more often than not, but it’ll also be rather cold! Highs from Wednesday through Friday will remain stuck in the low to mid 30s, with overnight lows falling into the teens at times. Be sure to bundle up if you’re going to check out any lights displays. An extended period of quiet weather will hold steady through the weekend and even into the start of next week, though temperatures will at least moderate into the mid to upper 40s as we get closer to Christmas.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Scattered rain showers are likely in the morning, with mixing possible out west. Otherwise, we gradually clear out. Highs: 40-45. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 25-30. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Perhaps a flurry or two. Windy, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Sunny and cold. Highs on either side of 30 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt