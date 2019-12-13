Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 12.13.19

Freezing drizzle is possible this morning for much of the area before switching to all rain. More rain is likely on Saturday, with another system approaching by the start of next week.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! While the early morning hours are quiet, we do have some wintry weather on the way for some of us. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 3 pm Friday afternoon for all counties along and west of I-81 as well as Northern/Western Loudoun and Fauquier Counties. The main concern here is icing, as we do run the risk for some freezing rain at the beginning of today’s system. With warm air running over cold air at the surface, we have the ideal conditions for freezing rain to occur. A glaze of ice is possible, so please be sure to exercise caution as you go about your daily routine.

Temperatures will gradually moderate and rise above freezing through the evening and night, so everything should transition to a cold and plain rain by this time. Rain will become moderate to heavy at times through the day on Saturday, so we’ll have to monitor that threat as well. All the while, temperatures rise well into the 40s. Westerly flow later in the day will turn on the upslope snow machine out west.

High pressure takes over briefly on Sunday, giving us a rather decent second half of the weekend with chillier temperatures returning at the same time. Our next low pressure system moves in by Monday, dragging a warm front into the region first. In a similar manner to today and Saturday, we’ll have to watch the timing of this event as well as see what kind of cold air remains trapped at the surface at first before this switches to a mainly rain event by Tuesday. Cold air returns for the second half of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with freezing rain possible in the morning. A gradual switch to rain is expected through the late morning and afternoon. Highs: 36-41. Winds will be light and variable. A glaze of ice is possible.

Tonight: Rain likely. Lows: 34-39. North winds around 5 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain likely. The rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Cloudy with a wintry mix possible before switching to rain later. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Gradual clearing and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Have a great weekend!