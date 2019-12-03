Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 12.03.19

Breezy conditions stick around through Thursday, but at least we remain mainly dry. Rain returns early next week.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Following yesterday’s cold and dreary day, we do have some improvement in place today. Low pressure will gradually drift northeastward and out of the region, allowing a small ridge of high pressure to set up shop. Much of the area east of the Allegheny Front should be able to get in on some sunshine, but temperatures will remain below average for this time of year. On top of this, no one will be exempt from the windy conditions in place. Gusts may reach or exceed 30 mph at times, so plan accordingly.

A small piece of energy will cross the region tonight and into early Wednesday morning, sending a small chance for some flurries east of the mountains. Otherwise, we’ll remain dry and seasonably cool for this time of year. Upslope snow may redevelop later in the day, but the rest of the region (Again) stays mainly dry. A breezy day is on the way for Thursday with high pressure building to our west and developing low pressure slow to depart.

A weak cold front will dive through the region on Friday, but little to no moisture is anticipated with this frontal passage. Once again, we get windy in the wake of this boundary for the first half of the weekend. High pressure builds overhead and gradually calms things down through Sunday before another low swings eastward. A slow moving front will keep rain chances in place through next Tuesday, with warmer temperatures building as well.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 42-47. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Lows: 29-34. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Maybe a flurry. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt