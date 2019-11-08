Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 11.8.19

We're rather chilly through Saturday before warmer weather briefly returns by Sunday.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! With that said, be sure to bundle up as you go about your day. Strong northwesterly flow via high pressure to our west will bring in a wealth of cold air for much of the Northeast. Daytime highs may not get out of the low 40s, but that’s not taking the wind chill into consideration. When you do that, it’ll feel like we are in the low 30s through much of the afternoon due to gusts approaching 25 to 30 mph. A very cold night is on the way as winds calm down and we remain mostly clear thanks to that same area of high pressure. We’ll ease off on the cold air slightly on Saturday, but we’ll remain well below average for this time of year with highs in the mid 40s.

A brief but noticeable warm-up will carry us through the second half of the weekend thanks to southerly flow setting up shop over the region. Highs on Sunday will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Saturday, so be sure to enjoy it if you can. A cold front will make its move on Monday and into Tuesday, starting off a chance for rain on Monday evening. This may switch to a chance for some light snow showers by Tuesday morning as cold air returns once more. This blast of cold air will likely be stronger than the one we’ll experience into Saturday, and it’ll last through Thursday.

Here's a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. Highs: 38-43. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 19-24. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Veterans Day: Partly sunny with evening rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt