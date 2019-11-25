Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 11.25.19

The upcoming travel day on Wednesday will feature a chance for some rain, while Thanksgiving Day is dry.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. High pressure will keep us rather quiet as we start this abridged work week. Some light cloud cover will be in place through the morning, especially the further north you go, but everyone will be able to get in on a sunny and seasonable day throughout the region. Temperatures will also rebound nicely compared to the day on Sunday, with highs well into the 50s. Clear skies and a calm wind will allow us to cool down well into the upper 20s and low 30s, so be sure to plan accordingly as you get ready for the day on Tuesday. Speaking of tomorrow, we may warm up even more as high pressure slides eastward. Low 60s are on tap for the region, but cloud cover will slowly increase.

An active weather pattern begins to take shape on Wednesday, with the first of several systems arriving in the Eastern U.S. The parent low will move into Canada, with its associated cold front sweeping southward and into our neck of the woods. Scattered showers are likely through the region, especially later in the morning and into the afternoon. If you have any travel plans, keep this in mind. Thankfully, we dry out for Thanksgiving Day, but it’s going to be noticeably cooler. Black Friday shoppers will also have a chilly but dry day for their endeavors. The next system arrives this weekend. Right now, this should be a mainly rain event…but we’ll need to see what kind of cold air remains trapped at the surface. As a result, we’ll leave in the chance for a mix as of now, but this is subject to change.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: 53-58. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 30-35. South winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness later on. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the low 60s.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the low 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt