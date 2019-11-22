Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 11.22.19

Several rain chances pop up through the extended outlook, including one on the big travel day before Thanksgiving.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! While the morning starts off dry, we do have some scattered showers on the way as the first of three rain chances comes our way. A cold front will pass through the area this morning, with the bulk of this rain coming along after the frontal passage. Today’s highs will peak early, with temperatures slowly dropping through the afternoon. We’ll also gradually clear out as we go into the night thanks to high pressure, but this will also allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Rain chance number 2, a low pressure system from the Tennessee Valley, will arrive on Saturday and send a more organized chance for soggy weather our way during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should stay just warm enough to keep any precip as mainly rain.

A few showers may linger on Sunday morning, but the afternoon is looking pretty good overall. High pressure takes over through next Tuesday, keeping sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures in place. A cold front will approach the region by next Wednesday, which will send a chance for some showers our way just in time for the big travel day before Thanksgiving Day. High pressure takes over once more for Turkey Day, but chillier temperatures return once more.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Highs: 53-58. West-southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 30-35. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Becoming cloudy with afternoon rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: A few morning showers, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thanksgiving Day: Gradual clearing. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt