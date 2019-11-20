Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 11.20.19

Mainly dry conditions last through Thursday, but some much-needed rain arrives later on Friday.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Cloud cover from last night kept the region insulated a bit more compared to previous evenings. That has set the stage for a “warmer” start to the day throughout the region. With that said, however, we won’t warm up as much as yesterday. Highs will struggle to get over the 50 degree mark in some areas, and we’ll also have to deal with some breezy conditions at times. Clearer skies arrive overnight, which will allow our overnight lows to fall back into the low 30s. High pressure takes over for the day on Thursday, giving us one of the best days of the extended forecast.

A cold front will make its move on Friday, sending a few things our way. First, we get a brief warm-up into the upper 50s. Second, we have a chance for some scattered showers later in the day. While the day is far from a wash-out, you’ll want to have your umbrella at the ready. A second area of low pressure will arrive on Saturday and send another chance for rain our way during the first half of the weekend. We’ll also have to watch the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains for a chance at some light freezing drizzle during this time. High pressure returns by Sunday and sticks around for the first half of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Gradual clearing and breezy. Highs: 48-53. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 29-34. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt