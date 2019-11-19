Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 11.19.19

Fog in the morning will give way to a better afternoon. Rain arrives by the end of the week.

Happy Tuesday! Patchy fog will linger in parts of the region this morning, so please be careful as you go about the start of your day. Visibility will drop below a half-mile at times. This fog will gradually dissipate and give way to a partly sunny day for much of the region. With this bonus sunshine, temperatures should be able to climb into the low 50s. We’ll remain pretty calm tonight, though cloud cover will slowly increase overnight. That will help temperatures stay a bit on the warmer side than in previous nights. A few showers are possible overnight as well, but much of the night should remain dry.

A ridge of high pressure will build in place through Wednesday and Thursday, keeping conditions dry and allowing temperatures to gradually build into the 50s by the end of the work and school week. A cold front will move into the region by Friday and Saturday, sending a much-needed chance for some rain our way. It has been rather dry so far this month, so we do need some appreciable rainfall chances now and again. High pressure returns for the weekend, but temperatures fall back into the 40s by this point.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:





Today: Morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs: 49-54. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows: 34-49. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt