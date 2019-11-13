Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 11.13.19

Our coldest day of the season is here, but this is also as cold as it gets through the extended forecast.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Get ready for the coldest day of the season by day and by night. High pressure will move into the region today, and while that’s usually a good thing…it also means that cold air will move in and stick around for a bit. Despite a good amount of sunshine, highs today will struggle to get out of the mid 30s with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll remain partly to mostly clear tonight, and wind will also calm down a little bit more. This also sets the stage for one more cold night, as overnight lows fall well into the low 20s once more. Thankfully, this is as cold as it gets through the extended forecast.

High pressure will slowly slide to the east, allowing southerly winds to return. While the warm-up isn’t all that great, we do at least get into the 40s on Thursday. Friday is warmer still, with highs around 50, but a cold front will send temperatures back into the low 40s for the first half of the weekend. We’ll remain dry through the weekend and into the start of next week, but all eyes will then go to the middle of next week. We’re going to keep an eye on a developing area of low pressure that will move into the region by next Tuesday. Right now, this is an all rain event. With that said, we’ll still keep an eye on things to see if this holds steady.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and cold. Highs: 35-40. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows: 22-27. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt