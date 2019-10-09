Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 10.9.19

Cloudy skies linger today, but sunshine returns for the end of the week.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Scattered showers will linger in the area, especially the further east you go. This is due to a developing area of low pressure just off the Atlantic coastline. While we miss out on the bulk of the rain, we won’t avoid another cool and cloudy day. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid 60s in many areas with a light northeasterly wind. Drier air will gradually filter into the area tonight and into Thursday via high pressure to our north. Enough dry air should move in so that we can have a clearer night and morning…which will allow temperatures to fall potentially into the upper 40s tonight. We’ll have a milder day on Thursday with a little more sunshine as highs get into the low 70s.

We’ll have another nice day on Friday, but things start to deteriorate by the start of the weekend. A cold front will begin to make its move from the west and send a few showers our way later in the day. The day is far from a wash-out, though, so there’s at least that positive. High pressure will return on Sunday and depart as quickly as it comes along. Another cold front will likely arrive by Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll try to get back into the 70s again ahead of the boundary with a chance for some rain popping up once again.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with morning showers possible. Highs: 64-69. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Lows: 47-52. North winds around 5 mph.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt