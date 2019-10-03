Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 10.3.19

A tricky temperature day is on the way today due to a backdoor cold front. Everyone cools down by Friday, with rain coming back by Sunday.

Happy Thursday, everyone! A backdoor cold front will push into our neck of the woods today and set up shop directly over the region. The end result is a rather tricky temperature forecast that will be heavily dependent on where this front stalls. Areas south and west of the front will make another run into the upper 80s and even the low 90s, while locales north and east of the front may not get out of the low to mid 70s. Chances to see the latter increase the further north and east you go from the Potomac River. A second cold front will swing through the region later tonight, sending a few more showers our way. This front will also open the door for a big change that will take us into the end of the work and school week.

High pressure centered in Canada will make its move and send cool & dry air into our region, ushering in the first true taste of fall this season. Highs on Friday and Saturday may not get out of the 60s, while overnight lows on Friday fall to around 40 degrees in some areas. The dry weather doesn’t last, as high pressure moves eastward and allows southerly flow to return once more. With that said, I don’t think any kind of a big warm-up is on the way. We may get back into the mid 70s, but that’s about it. Along the way, much-needed rain chances arrive on Sunday and Monday before we clear out again for the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: 78-83. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A few early showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows: 60-65. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 70s. Northwest wind gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt