Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 10.25.19

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! After back-to-back wonderful days to be outside, we are treated to one more nice day throughout the region. There are, however, two differences compared to Thursday. First, we’ll have a little more cloud cover in place. Second, temperatures won’t warm up as much as they did yesterday. Regardless, it’ll still be a great day to be out and about. A weak cold front will push through the area with little fanfare beyond the aforementioned cloud cover, and this boundary will be of little consequence to the overnight outlook as well. By Saturday, however, we will be watching a developing area of low pressure push into the Mid-Atlantic. While much of the day is dry, we do run at least a small chance for some evening showers in the area as a warm front lifts northward. If you have any outdoor plans, such as attending the Alsatia Mummer’s Parade in Hagerstown, you’ll want to keep an umbrella on standby and keep an eye out for updates on the Saturday evening outlook.

Going into Sunday, we will have a better chance for rain in the area as a cold front associated with the developing low pressure system pushes through the area. We were well below average for rain totals in September and are still lagging behind this month, so we could use some rain to avoid drought conditions. The start of the upcoming week is looking to be rather nice with mild temperatures in the mid-60s and dry weather, but we could see some more rain and colder temperatures mid-week with another cold front blowing through. However, the timing of its arrival is still in question. Some models have the front coming through swiftly on Wednesday, but some models take their time, bringing it through on Thursday. If the front moves through earlier rather than later, we could see a rather chilly Halloween, and we will keep monitoring this front as we get closer to the big day!

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:

Today: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 63-68. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 44-49. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of evening showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Have a great weekend!