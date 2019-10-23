Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 10.23.19

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Now that yesterday’s cold front has cleared the region, high pressure will take over for the day. Some patchy dense fog is possible through the early morning hours, but the majority of the day should be quite nice once that burns off. Highs today should easily climb into the mid to even upper 60s under mostly sunny skies, but it’ll be windy at times. Gusts may reach and exceed 25 mph at times, so keep this in mind as you head out. We’ll have a chilly night on the way with clear skies and a calm wind. Overnight lows should easily fall into the 30s, which may prompt frost headlines where the growing season hasn’t ended yet.

High pressure holds serve through the end of the work and school week, though we’ll have a bit of a warmer day on Thursday compared to Friday. This is due to the passage of a dry cold front that will feature nothing beyond a slight temperature change by day. We’ll stay dry through Friday night, but things change by the weekend. Saturday starts off dry, but our next weather maker arrives later in the day. Showers are possible from late Saturday through Sunday as this system gradually gets out of here. Showers may also linger through the start of next week. A stronger cold front arrives later next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 63-38. West winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 33-38. West winds around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with rain likely toward the evening and overnight periods. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt