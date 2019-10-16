Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 10.16.19

Rain arrives today and leaves by the end of the evening. We're rather windy on Thursday.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! While the morning is mainly dry through the AM commute, we have a decent amount of rain to talk about for the afternoon. A potent cold front will push eastward today, sending rounds of rainfall our way. This rain may become moderate to heavy at times, so please be sure to plan accordingly if you have any outdoor plans or must be out and about during the afternoon. We’ll gradually dry out and partially clear out overnight with high pressure trying to move in, but the bigger story during this time will be the wind. It’ll be rather blustery at times through Thursday…especially in the higher elevations. A wind advisory is in place through Thursday afternoon for parts of the viewing area, with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph possible in the advisory area.

Winds will slowly calm down as we go into the end of the work and school week, and temperatures will remain seasonably chilly by day and by night. The weekend is looking pretty good overall, though cloud cover will increase later in the day on Sunday. A few showers are possible overnight on Sunday and into Monday as a new low pressure system slowly advances eastward. Rain chances increase by Tuesday. All the while, we start off cool on Friday before warming up into the upper 60s and low 70s by the start of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mainly cloudy with rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs: 60-65. Southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 45-50. West winds around 15 mph. Gusts may reach 30 to 35 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with late rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt