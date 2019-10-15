Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 10.15.19

After one more dry day, a much-needed chance for rain arrives by Wednesday.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! High pressure will continue to hold serve through the day today, keeping skies sunny and temperatures on the milder side of things. While I don’t think it’ll get as warm as yesterday, we should still be able to hover on either side of 70 degrees once again. Cloud cover will increase through the night ahead of an approaching cold front from the west and a developing area of low pressure from the south. These two features will converge on the area by Wednesday, bringing with it a rather nice chance for some much-needed rain. Have your umbrellas ready to go! We’ll gradually clear out as we head into Wednesday night.

Some remnant moisture via upslope flow may keep a few rain showers along the Allegheny Front, but a few wet flakes may mid into the equation in the highest elevations! That will be an exception to the dry rule on Thursday, where everyone also gets in on a chilly and windy day. Plan accordingly if you have any outdoor activities in your schedule. High pressure will continue to build through Friday and Saturday before our next weather maker arrives by Sunday evening into Monday. Along the way, we’ll warm up into the 70s once more by the start of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-75. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Lows: 51-56. South winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, chilly, and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs around 70 degrees.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 70s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rut