Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 10.11.19

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! A shortwave ridge of high pressure will continue to hold serve for the day today, keeping our region dry and seasonable. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures should be able to climb into the upper 60s to low 70s today. It may not be as warm as yesterday, but it will still be just as pleasant. High pressure will keep itself in place just long enough to allow us one more chilly night. Cloud cover will slowly increase, but not before we get into the mid to upper 40s for overnight low temperatures. A weak cold front will make its move on Saturday, kicking our high temperatures back into the 70s once more…but also giving the area a small chance for some rain. Not everyone will see something, and chances are “better” the further north you go.

Sunday will remain seasonable with high temperatures reaching up into the mid-to-upper 60s with plenty of sunshine, and the weather will remain seasonable as we head into the upcoming work and school week. Monday, we will see temperatures warm up slightly with highs near 70 and plenty of sunshine. We will stay dry for the beginning of the week, but there is a chance for some rainfall on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area. Throughout the rest of the week, we will see a steady decline in temperatures, and by Thursday and Friday of next week, we may see highs in the upper 50s!

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

Today: Skies will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 68 degrees.

Tonight: Clear to start, but cloud cover will gradually increase overnight. The low temperature will be 48 degrees.

Saturday: Skies partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers. The high temperature will be 70 degrees.

Sunday: Skies mostly sunny. High temperatures in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Increasing cloud cover. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Wednesday: Skies mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Skies mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Adam Rutt

Meteorology Intern Dee Dee Dolan