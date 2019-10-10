Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 10.10.19

Some clouds are possible today, but much of the day is rather pleasant. Rain chances remain elusive overall.

Happy Thursday, everyone! Low pressure off the coast will try to push a little cloud cover and a few showers toward the Mid-Atlantic, but it’s just too far away to make any kind of an impact here. As a result, a small ridge of high pressure will win out today and keep us mainly dry again. Highs today should also climb a bit higher than yesterday, with many locations reaching and getting over the 70 degree mark. We’ll stay dry and mainly clear tonight, setting the stage for another night with lows in the 40s…so be sure to have the jacket ready as you start the day on Friday.

High pressure will hold just long enough to keep Friday rather pleasant, but a cold front will approach from the west by Saturday. This is a rather moisture-starved front, so any shower chances will be rather low and sparse in terms of coverage. High pressure takes over once more as we go into the first part of next week. We’ll have a nice warm spell to start the new work and school week, but things change by the middle of next week. A cold front will approach the region by Wednesday, but this front will actually have some moisture to go with it. As a result, we have a decent chance for some much-needed rain by this point before cool and breezy conditions take over to close the next work and school week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Perhaps a shower or two east of I-95. Highs: 71-76. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-55. North winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of late showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

-Meteorologist Adam Rutt