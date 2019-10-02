Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 10.02.19

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Last I checked, we ARE in the month of October. It has not felt that way so far, and today will easily be the hottest day of the weekend and likely the month as well. A ridge of high pressure will continue to build and strengthen, sending abnormally warm weather our way. Record highs today will likely be broken with room to spare, as highs climb into the low and even mid 90s. Arlington’s record high today is 89 degrees, while the all-time record high for October is 96. We’ll likely break the former record, while the latter may be challenged at bare minimum. All the while we’ll remain dry by day, but a backdoor cold front will begin to make its move toward the night. Cloud cover will increase, and northern parts of the area may see a few showers now and again.

Where you are located will dictate what you see for highs on Thursday as this boundary sets up shop overhead. The further north and east you go, the more likely you stay in the 70s. South and west of the boundary (Toward the Shenandoah Valley and Potomac Highlands), we may run into the 90s once more. A second cold front will pass through the region later in the day, sending a few showers and thunderstorms our way. This front will help usher in a BIG change for the entire region. Highs on Friday may not get out of the 60s for many areas, while Friday night lows drop into the low 40s. We’ll moderate a bit by Sunday into early next week, while we also bring in the chance for some much-needed rain during this time.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 93-98. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers. Lows: 68-73. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Gradual clearing and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt