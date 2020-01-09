Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 1.9.20

We have one more cold day on the way before a big January thaw takes us into next week.

Happy Thursday, everyone! One more cold start to the day will give way to little improvement in the afternoon. While sunshine holds steady through the morning and early afternoon, cloud cover will increase this evening and into the night. With that said, we’ll remain dry with temperatures today only reaching the mid to upper 30s. We don’t cool down all that much tonight with cloud cover acting like a blanket for us at the surface. The overall warmer trend that we’ve been watching all week takes over on Friday, with temperatures climbing well into the 50s in many areas under mostly cloudy skies. High pressure moves eastward during this time, allowing southerly flow to set up and bring in that warmer air mass.

A rather potent system will get its act together and slowly move eastward through the weekend, sending rain chances our way on Saturday and Sunday. The best chance for rain comes along later on Saturday through Sunday, and a few thunderstorms are also possible as a cold front slowly drags through the region. Even after the front moves out of the area and stalls just to our south, we’ll remain rather warm through much of next week. A few shower chances pop up now and again, but next week is far from a wash-out on any given day.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Increasing cloudiness. Highs: 33-38. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 29-34. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with overnight rain possible. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain likely, especially later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt