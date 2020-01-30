Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 1.30.20

A cold start to the extended outlook finishes with well above average temperatures next week.

Happy Thursday, everyone! For the first time in several days, we are off to a cold start to the day throughout the region. Temperatures won’t rebound all that much as we go into the afternoon, with highs struggling to get out of the upper 30s in many locations. The one saving grace to this is the lack of a consistent breeze, which will keep wind chill values very much in check. Cloud cover will gradually increase through the night and into the day on Friday, but we’ll remain dry. Temperatures also creep back into the 40s by the end of the work and school week.

Some rain showers are possible on Saturday as low pressure runs along the coastline. While the day is far from a wash-out, you’ll want to know where your umbrella is as a precaution…especially the further south and east you go. A few snow showers may mix in at the last moment in higher elevations. We clear out on Sunday and get ready for a big warm-up that takes us through the first half of next week. Though rain returns by next Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will run around 15 degrees above average by early February standards.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs: 35-40. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 28-33. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A few snow showers are also possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs on either side of 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt





