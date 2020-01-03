Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 1.3.20

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! If you’re looking for winter, you’ll need to keep searching. With one exception next week, the season that it SHOULD be will remain rather elusive. Today is a prime example of this, as temperatures climb well above average for this time of year as two low pressure systems move eastward. The first moves south of the area but still sends more than enough moisture northward to keep scattered showers in place. With that said, the day today is far from a wash-out. Scattered showers will linger through Saturday as a cold front associated with a different low pressure system moves eastward. Both Friday and Saturday will feature temperatures in the 50s by day, but we’ll get a reminder of what season it actually is by the second half of the weekend.

Seasonable temperatures make a rare appearance in the region beginning on Sunday. We’ll also have to contend with some rather brisk conditions at times, so plan accordingly if you have outdoor plans on the second half of the weekend. Upslope snow is also possible toward the Allegheny Front during this time. A cold front will cross the region early next week, and this may bring the only chance for flurries east of the mountains. Temperatures hold near or below average through the middle of next week, but another warming trend is possible just beyond the extended outlook. Winter weather fans will need to keep exercising patience.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs: 50-55. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows: 42-47. South winds around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt





