Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 1.17.20

A cold and breezy day today, but we have a wintry mix on the way on Saturday. Colder weather arrives next week.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! This morning will be the coldest start to a day that we’ve seen all week, and that’s taking the air temperature and wind chill into consideration. We’ll remain chilly and windy through the afternoon, though gusts won’t run as high as they did yesterday. With that said, wind chill values will be in the 20s today as highs only climb into the mid 30s. Winds calm down later today and going into the night, but that sets the stage for Saturday.

Low pressure will move eastward and send moisture our way beginning on Saturday morning. Precipitation will likely start as snow before warm air runs over rather stubborn cold air at the surface. The end result is a gradual mixing of snow, sleet, and freezing rain later in the morning and into the afternoon. This eventually switches to a plain rain later in the day, but travel is going to be rather treacherous at times for the first half of the weekend. Keep an eye out for updates on your Saturday outlook.

Sunday through the middle part of next week can be summed up in one word: COLD. Highs may not get out of the low 30s at times, with overnight lows falling well into the teens. All the while, we remain pretty quiet with high pressure holding steady through next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 33-38. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 30 mph.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with flurries possible toward sunrise. Lows: 22-27. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday: A wintry mix is likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s.

MLK Day: Sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt