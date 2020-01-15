Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 1.15.20

A cold front will move through the area tonight, ushering in a big cool down through the weekend. Saturday still may end up being rather messy.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Dense fog will linger through the morning and toward the early part of the afternoon, so be careful as you go about the first half of the day. Once this fog lifts out of the region, we’ll be treated to a rather nice afternoon and evening. Skies start off mostly sunny, but cloud cover increases toward the evening and night ahead of a cold front. We may have a few rain showers overnight, but not everyone will see something come from this frontal passage. In the wake of this front, cold air will come into the Mid-Atlantic along with rather windy conditions on Thursday.

Friday will mark the beginning of a rather cold stretch of weather that will go into the first half of next week. Highs from Friday through next Tuesday will struggle to get above the mid 30s at best. All eyes go to Friday night into Saturday as we watch a developing area of low pressure move into the region. With a wealth of cold air at the surface, we’ll need to monitor the potential for this to start as snow before transitioning to a wintry mix later in the morning and afternoon on Saturday. There is a decent spread of options still on the table in terms of impacts, but they’re heavily dependent on what kind of cold air we have in place, how long this cold air lasts, and the timing of this whole event. Regardless, Saturday still looks like a rather messy day…so keep an eye out for future updates.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Morning fog will give way to a partly sunny afternoon. Highs: 53-58. South-southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows: 39-44. South winds around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Gusts may reach 40 to 45 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: A wintry mix is likely, especially in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

MLK Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt