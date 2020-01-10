Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 1.10.20

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Following winter’s brief appearance earlier this week, we have another spring preview on the way that begins today and lasts for a good while. Despite a good amount of cloud cover, we’ll have temperatures in the low to mid 50s thanks to a one-two punch of southerly flow at the surface and aloft. Even with a breeze at around 10 mph at times, it’ll still feel rather nice out there. If you think today is warm, just wait until the weekend. A big January thaw is on the way, with highs on both Saturday and Sunday climbing into the 60s. Record high temperatures will likely be challenged on both day, but I think Saturday holds the better chance to see a broken record in Hagerstown.

A cold front will pass through the area on Saturday night, bringing about our best chance for showers and even a thunderstorm or two. Otherwise, the weekend is far from a wash-out. Above average temperatures will linger through much of the next work and school week, so winter will remain absent for a while. A few rain chances pop-up by the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 51-56. South winds around 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 42-47. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny with a few morning showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated showers possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt