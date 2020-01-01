Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 1.1.20

The New Year starts on a seasonable note, but warmer temperatures and rain arrive by Friday. Next week starts off cooler.

Good morning, and Happy New Year! We’ll start 2020 on a breezy note, but at least we’ll have seasonable temperatures in place for the first time in a little while. As skies gradually clear out through the afternoon, we’ll enjoy highs in the low to mid 40s. The wind, however, will make it feel like we are in the 30s more often than not, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans. Clear and chilly conditions remain in place tonight before cloud cover begins to make its move back into the area on Thursday. While the day is dry, rain arrives overnight.

Low pressure will make its move through Thursday night and into Friday, sending warmer temperatures and rain our way. Highs by Friday and Saturday will trend well above average for this time of year, but we’ll have to contend with those periods of rainfall through the first half of the weekend. By Sunday, high pressure returns and keeps the area dry. More seasonable temperatures also return by the start of next week as well. If you’re hoping for snow, you’ll have to exercise more patience.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 39-44. West winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 24-29. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with rain arriving toward the evening and overnight periods. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt