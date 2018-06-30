Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 06.30.18

Good evening, and Thank Goodness It’s Friday! As advertised, today was the first of several hot days on the way throughout the region. While dew point temperatures haven’t been too bad today (They’ve remained mainly below 70 degrees), it still has been a bit humid at times. That humidity will kick up a few notches over the course of the weekend, and the heat will follow suit. A large ridge of high pressure will continue to set up shop and strengthen over the eastern third of the nation. Mid 90’s for high temperatures are likely through next Monday, with heat index values approaching and exceeding 100 degrees at times. Please be sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and keep any kind of strenuous outdoor activity to a minimum if you must be out and about.

Through the first part of next week, we’ll remain dry and hot with high pressure slowly eroding through next Tuesday. A weak boundary will slowly move eastward by the middle of next week, and this will help trigger a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. With that said, this will provide little relief from the heat and humidity in the region. High pressure will migrate eastward, keeping things rather hot at times. With extra moisture in place via an increased southerly flow, some pop-up thunderstorms are possible through the end of the week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Lows: 67-72. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid. Highs: 92-97. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Heat indices may exceed 100 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny and still hot. Highs in the mid 90’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few storms possible. Highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated storm or two. Highs near 90 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80’s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt