Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 06.29.18

Good Thursday evening, everyone! Low pressure departed to our east over the course of the night, and that has allowed high pressure to begin its eastward progression towards the region. With that said, while it was sunnier from start to finish today, it was also noticeably warmer and a little more humid. Thursday can be seen as a transition day to what we’re keeping an eye on for the majority of the extended forecast: A lot of heat and humidity! With a large ridge in the jet stream setting up shop over much of the eastern half of the nation, a wealth of warm air will bubble up from the south. So while Friday is another bright and sunny day, it’ll be warmer and a little more humid with highs around 90 degrees.

The weekend will feature even more heat and humidity, with highs on both days ranging in the low to mid 90’s. Heat indices may eclipse the triple digits, so PLEASE be sure to stay hydrated this weekend and do whatever is possible to stay cool. 90+ degree heat remains in place through at least Tuesday with little relief, if any, on the way through the second half of the week. Towards the middle of next week, a frontal boundary will approach the region, bringing a chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms our way.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows: 68-73. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday: Sunny and hot. Highs: 89-94. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90’s. Heat indices may exceed 100 degrees.

Sunday: Another hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 90’s. Heat indices will likely exceed 100 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, and still humid. Highs in the low to mid 90’s. Heat indices near 100 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a pop-up thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated thunderstorm or two. Highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80’s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt