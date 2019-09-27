Adam’s NOVA Forecast 9.27.19

Unseasonable warmth does not go away as we head into the start of October.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Following yesterday’s cold front, which produced little to no rain in the region, today will feature a small reminder that we are actually five days into the fall season. High pressure will build eastward today, keeping the region dry (Again) but also more comfortable via northwesterly flow. Highs today may not get out of the upper 70s in many areas. While that is rather nice, it’s still around 5 degrees above average for this time of year. If you were a fan of the heat that we’ve seen more often than not this month, then the weekend is for you. We’ll have record challenging warmth on Saturday, and while Sunday isn’t as hot it’ll still be unseasonably warm for this time of year. All the while, we’ll hold a small chance for some thunderstorms in place on Saturday and a smaller chance for a shower or two on Sunday.

Beyond a few showers in the mountains on Monday, the start of the next work and school week is dry and a little more seasonable. Once again, don’t get used to this. October starts on Tuesday, and it’ll be a VERY warm start to the new month. Record challenging heat returns for the first few days of the month, with highs approaching 90 degrees at least once. There is, however, one good thing about all of this: A chance for rain! By Thursday, a cold front will approach the region and give us a much-needed chance for a more soaking rain event. It’s still seven days out, but there is enough agreement in regard to getting this front in the area with appreciable moisture that there is at least something to look forward to.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-82. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows: 57-62. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt