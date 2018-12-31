Adam's NOVA Forecast for 12.31.18 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Adam's Monday 7 Day Forecast 12.31.18 [ + - ] Video

Northern Virginia -

Happy Monday, everyone! We have reached the end of 2018, and it seems fitting that we close the year with yet another chance for rainfall. A low pressure system will move to the northeast, sending a warm front ahead of it through the region. This will allow temperatures to climb overnight, so low temperatures will be observed very early in the evening. Rainfall rates shouldn’t be as intense as we have seen in previous events, but it’s still a nuisance based on how much we’ve seen. Plan accordingly if you’re headed out for any festivities, including the Donut Drop in City Square this evening. We’ll gradually clear out for the first day of the New Year and stay dry through Wednesday.

Another system will slowly approach the region by Thursday, though much of that day should remain dry. Rain spreads in overnight and into the day on Friday as the low gets closer to our south. A few areas along and west of the Allegheny Front may see a little snow, but accumulation totals look weak. High pressure returns for the weekend to keep that part of the forecast dry. All the while, chilly weather will remain difficult to come by. High and low temperatures throughout the region will range about 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Today: Cloudy with periods of rain likely. Highs: 42-47. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

New Year’s Eve: Scattered showers likely, especially early on. Patchy fog is also possible. Temperatures climb into the 50’s overnight. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

New Year's Day: A few morning showers will give way to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40’s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 40's.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Adam Rutt