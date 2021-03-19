A windy end to the week, calmer conditions this weekend

Friday: Morning clouds quickly giving way to afternoon sunshine with blustery conditions. Winds: N 20-30 mph, Gusts: 35-40 mph, High: 45 (42-49)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: N 5-10 mph, Low: 27 (21-30)

1st Day of Spring: Sunny skies. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph, High: 51 (48-55), Low: 32 (26-35)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Soggy conditions persisted through the overnight hours, but as the week ends we’ll also be ending the unsettled pattern we’ve had of late. The recent storm system is heading east, with cooler and drier air already ending precipitation and clearing skies out. While there could still be a few wet snowflakes spotted very early on, we’re likely to stay dry from here on out. Clouds will clear out last for areas to the south, but even still those should be gone by mid-morning. The big story today will be blustery winds, blowing steady at around 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35-40 mph. Conditions will be quickly calming down into tonight though, with high pressure settling overhead.

Tomorrow marks the first day of spring and we couldn’t really ask for better conditions to kick off the new season. We’re looking at ample sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 50’s, still a little cool but not too bad at all. Sunday brings much of the same, and we’ll actually be a bit warmer with temperatures jumping up closer to 60 degrees. Heading into early next week, the high pressure responsible for giving us these beautiful conditions will remain the main player in our pattern. It will be slightly east of the area though, with a storm system gradually developing to the west. This puts us in the prime position to continue our warm up Monday and Tuesday while we stay dry, and highs in the 60’s are looking fairly likely both days.

After these 4-5 days of dry weather, the storm system to the west should finally bring back some rain showers next Wednesday and Thursday. As of right now, it appears the storm will be losing some momentum as it arrives, which would only give us isolated light rainfall both days. Of course, being a week out, this bears some watching, as there certainly could be a day with heavier rain if this system heads further east. Despite the clouds and possible rain, temperatures will stay on the warmer side.

