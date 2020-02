A windy and partly cloudy Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY STARTED OUT OVERCAST WITH AREAS OF DRIZZLE AND FOG, BUT DURING THE AFTERNOON THE WEATHER HAS BEEN DRY AND QUIET. SOME RAYS OF SUNSHINE COULD BE SEEN GOING INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON AND AHEAD OF AN IMPENDING STORM THAT WILL IMPACT US TONIGHT WITH WIDESPREAD SHOWERS, SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS AND EVEN SNOW IN THE MOUNTAINS. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PARTS OF THE EASTERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND WESTERN MARYLAND OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. IN ADDITION, A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO THURSDAY MORNING FOR AGAIN, WESTERN MARYLAND AND WEST VIRGINIA. TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT WILL DROP SIGNIFICANTLY AS THE COLD FRONT MOVES EAST AND AWAY FROM THE REGION. THURSDAY WILL LIKELY BE BLUSTERY WITH WINDS GUSTING UP TO 40 MPH.

I CONTINUE TO SEE FORECAST MODELS GOING BACK AND FORTH ON WHETHER A WEAK SYSTEM WILL DROP INTO OUR REGION FRIDAY AFTERNOON INTO SATURDAY MORNING. IF THE DISTURBANCE DOES MOVE IN, THEN TEMPERATURES WOULD BE COLD ENOUGH TO INITIATE THE PRECIPITATION TO BE IN THE FORM OF SNOW. IT’S A FEW DAYS OUT, BUT THERE STILL REMAINS A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY REGARDING THE WEAK STORM. REGARDLESS OF ANY SNOW SHOWERS/FLURRIES AT THE END OF THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND, THE ONE CONSTANT IS THAT IT WILL BE COLD. FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY WILL SEE DAYTIME HIGHS AROUND THE FREEZING MARK WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS BOTTOMING OUT IN THE UPPER TEENS A LOWER TO MIDDLE 20S. HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN LOOK TO RETURN FOR THE FIRST WEEK OF MARCH WITH TEMPERATURES RISING NEAR TO SLIGHT ABOVE NORMAL FOR THE TIME OF THE YEAR.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN, SNOW AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS LOOK TO DROP TO THE FREEZING MARK OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING.

THURSDAY: MORNING SNOW SHOWERS, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. WINDY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: EARLY DAY MOUNTAIN SNOWS SHOWERS, OTHERWISE PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

WEEKEND: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE WITH PM RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND RAINY. THUNDERSTORM POSSIBLE. VERY MILD. HIGHS NEAR 60.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER