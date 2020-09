A wetter end to the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! THE REMAINDER OF THE DAY IS FORECAST TO BE DRY, WITH ONE EXCEPTION, ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND ALONG I-64. WITH PLENTY OF CLOUDS AROUND THIS EVENING, WE SHOULD ONCE AGAIN SEE A MILD OVERNIGHT, GENERALLY, WITH TEMPERATURES STAYING IN THE LOW TO MID 50S AND LOWER 60S CLOSER TO D.C. FRIDAY THE REMNANTS OF BETA WILL MOST LIKELY PASS TO OUR SOUTH, BUT I STILL AM FORECASTING SHOWERS TO THE REGION, SOMETHING WE HAVEN’T SEEN IN A WHILE. EVEN THOUGH THE REMNANTS OF BETA WILL BE WEAKENING, SOME MEASURABLE RAIN IS STILL POSSIBLE AROUND US 50 AND I-66. RAIN AMOUNTS LOOK TO BE ON THE LIGHT SIDE, WITH MOST AREAS SEEING LESS THAN HALF AN INCH OF RAIN.

STARTING OFF THE WEEKEND, THE REMNANTS OF BETA WILL BE OFFSHORE, WITH ANY LIGHT SHOWERS COMING TO AN END AND DRIER WEATHER TO FOLLOW HEADING INTO SATURDAY NIGHT. AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO PEAK INTO THE MID TO UPPER 70S, WITH LOWS IN THE UPPER 50S TO MID-60S. SUNDAY, IS LOOKING DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON TEMPS SOME 5-10 DEGREES WARMER BASED ON MORE SUNSHINE THAN SATURDAY. HEADING INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK THERE WILL BE TWO COLD FRONTS TO MOVE THROUGH OUR AREA. THE FIRST LOOKS TO BE OVERNIGHT SUNDAY AND INTO MONDAY, WITH A MUCH STRONGER FRONT LATE TUESDAY. COOLER AIR WILL START TO ARRIVE BY MID-LATE WEEK AS IT WILL FEEL LIKE AUTUMN AGAIN.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 56-65 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH LEFTOVER SHOWERS. CLEARING LATE DAY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

THURSDAY: MORNING SHOWER THEN CLEARING AND TURNING COOLER. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!