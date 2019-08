A taste of fall this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! THE WINDS HAVE SHIFTED TO THE NORTH AND AS ANTICIPATED THE HUMIDITY IS GOING DOWN, ALONG WITH THE TEMPERATURES. THE COLD FRONT, WHICH HAS BROUGHT ABOUT THESE CHANGES, IS SLOWLY MOVING SOUTH TODAY. AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE TO THE WEST, MOVING EASTWARD ALONG THE FRONT, THIS AFTERNOON, WILL HELP TO AID IN MORE WIDESPREAD RAIN SHOWERS ACROSS THE REGION. AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES ARE HOLDING IN THE UPPER 60S TO THE MIDDLE 70S AND THIS EVENING WITH DRIER AIR FILTERING IN, OVERNIGHT TEMPS WILL DROP INTO THE COMFORTABLE RANGE OF MIDDLE 50S TO THE MIDDLE 60S.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD NORTH OF THE REGION TONIGHT AND HOLD STRONG THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES, LOW HUMIDITY, AND NEAR NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL MAKE FOR A SUPER WEEKEND, SO BE SURE TO GET OUTSIDE AND ENJOY THIS TWO DAY STRETCH IF YOU CAN! OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER WILL BE ANOTHER COLD FRONT APPROACHING FROM THE WEST BY MIDWEEK. AHEAD OF THE FRONT, THE WARMTH AND HUMIDITY WILL RETURN DUE TO A DEVELOPING AND PERSISTENT SOUTHERLY WIND DIRECTION. A CHANCE FOR ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE PRESENT, ESPECIALLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO PUSH TO THE SOUTHEAST AND MOVE OFFSHORE THE EAST COAST THURSDAY, ALLOWING A NEW CORE OF HIGH PRESSURE TO TAKE OVER.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS. LOWS: 53-58. NORTH WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

THURSDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!