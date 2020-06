A summerlike feel is with us, but no extreme heat is expected

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! A WEAKENING STORM WILL CONTINUE TO MEANDER NEAR THE AREA HELPING TO SPARK SCATTERED TO ISOLATED SHOWER ACTIVITY THIS EVENING. ACTIVITY WANES THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT WITH THE LOSS OF DAYTIME HEATING WITH SOME FOG AND DRIZZLE WILL BE POSSIBLE AS WELL. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN MILD AND IN THE 60S. FRIDAY IT APPEARS THAT WE COULD GET A BETTER COVERAGE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS, AS THE WEAKENING STORM BROADENS OUT FURTHER. THIS SHOULD ALLOW FOR BETTER INSTABILITY AND SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE AREA. AGAIN, ACTIVITY WANES FRIDAY NIGHT WITH LOWS HOLDING IN THE 60S. THE UPPER LOW SHIFTS OVERHEAD ON SATURDAY WITH ADDITIONAL SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, BUT COVERAGE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS DWINDLES SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY AS INSTABILITY LESSENS AND THE UPPER LOW FINALLY STARTS TO MOVE OUT OF THE AREA. HIGHS ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY WILL BE INTO THE 80S, WITH THE POTENTIAL OF 90 DEGREES ON SUNDAY.

LAST LOOK AT THE EXTENDED FORECAST STILL HAS THE AREA UNDER A SCATTERED SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM PATTERN, BUT THE COLD FRONT WILL REMAIN WELL TO THE NORTHWEST THROUGH WEDNESDAY IN AN OTHERWISE SLOWLY-EVOLVING PATTERN. THAT PUTS OUR AREA IN A MORE SUMMERLIKE PATTERN, WITH DAILY POTENTIAL FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, THROUGH MIDWEEK.

TONIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWERS. PATCHY FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S TO LOWER 90S.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S AND LOWER 90S.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 80.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!