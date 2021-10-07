A storm off the North Carolina coast could bring rain to Northern Virginia over the weekend

Good Thursday! Just like last night, cloudy skies with periods of drizzle and developing fog are in the forecast. Overnight lows will be mild and in the 60s. A storm to our west will move north and help bring increasing chances for rain Friday into Saturday mainly west of the Blue Ridge Mountains; otherwise many folks will end the week under variably cloudy skies. Afternoon temps will rise up into the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 60s. Over the weekend, Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days initially; however, the general trends have pushed any sort of rain shower activity to the late Saturday and into Sunday with areas around and south of DC experiencing the heaviest rain amounts. Sunday, a developing storm system along the North Carolina coast could push rain our way, especially east of I-95. By Sunday night it appears that the wet weather will give way to drier weather returning. Columbus Day and into the middle of next week the forecast is for the area to experience partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Speaking of temperatures, each day looks to peak in the 70s and bottom out in the 50s and lower 60s.

This weekend still does not look to be that great; however; not it looks like Saturday will be the better of the two days as Sunday we’ll have to watch a coastal low off the Carolinas. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some drizzle and overnight fog. Lows look to range between 57-67 degrees.

Friday- Morning clouds/fog/ drizzle, then variably cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Columbus Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great rest of your day!