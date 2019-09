A September like feel over this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! A BACKDOOR COLD FRONT WILL SAG SOUTHWARD OVER THE COURSE OF THE REST OF THE DAY AND NIGHT AND WHILE IT LOOKS TO COME THROUGH MOSTLY UNEVENTFUL, A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS OR SPRINKLES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THE FRONTS PASSAGE. MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WILL BE SEEN OVERNIGHT AND TEMPERATURES WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 60S’ ELSEWHERE.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE THE DOMINANT WEATHER FACTOR THE REST OF THE WEEK, SO YOU CAN EXPECT MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES, LOW HUMIDITY, AND COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES. HIGHS ON TUESDAY ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 70S UNDER A COOLER NORTHWESTERLY WIND. IT WILL STAY COOL ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY BEFORE A SLOW WARM-UP TAKES SHAPE. ANY OUTDOOR PLANS THROUGH THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND SHOULD BE QUITE ALL RIGHT WITH THIS SAME RIDGE VERY MUCH IN CONTROL. THE NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN DOESN’T ARRIVE UNTIL MONDAY WHEN A COLD FRONT MAKES ITS MOVE AND BRINGS IN A COMBINATION OF WARMER TEMPERATURES AND A CHANCE FOR SOME SHOWERS.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS: 58-68. NORTHEAST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: BECOMING PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

THURSDAY: MAINLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF EVENING RAIN. HIGHS AROUND 80.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER