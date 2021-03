A rumble of thunder is possible overnight with the passage of a strong cold front

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! SHOWERS MAKE A RETURN THIS EVENING, WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF HEARING A THUNDERSTORM OR TWO POSSIBLE HEADING INTO FRIDAY MORNING. THE RAIN SHOULD EXIT AROUND SUNRISE OR BEFORE AND THEN THE BIG STORY FOR FRIDAY BECOMES HOW STRONG THE WIND WILL BE GETTING. A HIGH WIND WATCH AND WIND ADVISORY IS ALREADY IN PLACE AND SET TO TAKE EFFECT ACROSS THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS AND ALLEGHENY HIGHLANDS, AS WIND GUSTS COULD HIT 50-60 MPH THROUGH THE DAY TOMORROW. EVEN IN THE VALLEYS FARTHER EAST, GUSTS OF 35-45 MPH ARE CERTAINLY POSSIBLE AS WELL, SO BE SURE TO TIE DOWN ANY LOOSE ITEMS YOU MAY HAVE OUTSIDE AND BE AWARE OF HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES WHEN TRAVELING. TEMPERATURES WILL WARM ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON WITH THE MIDDLE 70S AND EVEN A LOWER 80 DEGREE READING OR TWO POPPING UP IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. FRIDAY NIGHT, BEHIND THE COLD FRONT, WE’LL BE COOLING DOWN AND CLEARING OUR SKIES.

A High Wind Warning continues for Garrett and Allegany counties in Maryland along with Grant and Mineral counties in West Virginia. This is for Thursday night going into Friday afternoon with the passage of a powerful cold front. Sustained winds look to range between 30-40 mph, with gusts possibly around 60 mph! – Scott Sumner

SATURDAY SHOULD FEATURE TONS OF SUNSHINE BEFORE THE CLOUDS ROLL BACK INTO THE AREA ON PALM SUNDAY BRINGING MORE WET WEATHER TO THE REGION. THE SUN WILL MAKE A BRIEF RETURN ON MONDAY AS TEMPERATURES GRADUALLY COOL DOWN TO THE 50’S AND 60’S TO START THE WEEK. THERE’S NOT A WHOLE LOT OF CHANGE INTO THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK, WITH INCREASING CLOUDS AND SCATTERED SHOWERS FOR TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY.

TONIGHT: OVERCAST WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM. LOWS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND VERY WINDY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON/EVENING RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER FEEL. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!