A nice start to the weekend in Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! SIMILAR TO THURSDAY, FORECAST MODELS SHOW THE CHANCE FOR SOME ISOLATED SHOWERS AND OR THUNDERSHOWERS MAINLY WEST OF I-81, OTHERWISE, IT SHOULD BE A SEASONABLE AND PLEASANT DAY THROUGH MUCH OF THE REGION. HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLOWLY PARK ITSELF OVER THE AREA, SO WE’LL STAY DRY TONIGHT AND LOWS WILL LOOK TO STAY IN THE MID 60S. A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE ON SATURDAY, BUT MANY FOLKS WON’T SEE A DROP. BEYOND THAT, WE CONTINUE TO WARM UP THROUGH THE WEEKEND.

HIGHS FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY WILL INCH CLOSER TO 90 DEGREES, IF NOT REACH THAT MARK, AS HIGH PRESSURE SLIDES EASTWARD AND SOUTHERLY FLOW TAKES OVER FROM THERE. WITH THAT SAID, MUCH OF THE REGION IS STILL DRY BEYOND THE AFOREMENTIONED CHANCE FOR A FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS. A COLD FRONT AND ASSOCIATED UPPER-LEVEL TROUGH WILL APPROACH THE REGION BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK, ACTING AS A BETTER TRIGGERING MECHANISM FOR SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. WHILE THERE ARE NO TOTAL WASH-OUTS IN THE FORECAST, EACH DAY FROM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY HOLDS A CHANCE TO SEE SOME THUNDERSTORMS. ALL THE WHILE, TEMPERATURES REMAIN NEAR OR ABOVE AVERAGE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS: 60-68. LIGHT SOUTH WINDS.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS, WARMER AND MORE HUMID. HIGHS NEAR 90.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR AN ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

TUESDAY- WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!