A nice day with near-normal temps in Northern Virginia on Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! CLOUDS SHOULD BREAK UP THIS EVENING AND WITH CLEARING SKIES EAST OF THE MOUNTAINS WITH DIMINISHING WINDS, TEMPERATURES LOOK TO HOLD IN THE UPPER 20S TO MID-30S. THERE COULD STILL BE SOME CONTINUED SNOW SHOWERS OVER IN THE HIGHEST OF ELEVATIONS.

TUESDAY, WITH MORE SUNSHINE, IT IS FORECAST TO LEAD TO WARMER TEMPERATURES AND LESS WIND ACROSS THE REGION. WEDNESDAY WE FLIP BACK TO A BREEZY AND COOLER DAY, AS A STORM WELL OFF OUR COAST GETS CRANKED UP. RECENT MODEL TRENDS HAVE SHOWN AN INCREASE IN WINDS, GUSTING POTENTIALLY TO 30-35 MPH, AND WHEN COMBINED WITH A NORTH WIND, WILL KEEP WIND CHILLS BELOW FREEZING ALL DAY AND SINGLE DIGITS ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. WEDNESDAY NIGHT, UNDER CLEAR SKIES AND WITH DIMINISHING WINDS, FORECAST LOWS WILL DROP TO THE LOW TO MID-20S.

THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY LOOK TO BE DRY DAYS AND SEASONALLY CHILLY. UNDER MOSTLY SUNNY CONDITIONS, AS HIGH PRESSURE OVER CANADA SLOWLY MOVES EAST DURING THIS TIME, TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO STAY COOL EACH DAY. THURSDAY WILL BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE AVERAGE FOR MOST, WITH HIGHS IN THE MID-40S. THEN, TEMPERATURES GRADUALLY DROP TO THE UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S BY SUNDAY. LOW TEMPERATURES WILL FOLLOW A SIMILAR TREND, WITH LOWS IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOW 30S ON THURSDAY NIGHT, THEN FALLING INTO THE LOW TO MID 20S BY SUNDAY NIGHT. BEYOND SUNDAY, THE WEATHER PATTERN APPEARS TO BECOME MUCH MORE ACTIVE AT THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK,. AS LONG RANGE FORECAST MODELS SHOW TWO SEPARATE STORMS TO IMPACT THE REGION MONDAY AND TUESDAY. STAY TUNED!

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGING FROM 25-35 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS RANGE FROM NEAR FREEZING IN THE MOUNTAINS, TO THE UPPER 40S BY THE BAY.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY WITH LIGHT RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!