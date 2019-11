A nice clear sky tonight, but will we see more clouds on Tuesday?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! HIGH PRESSURE WILL KEEP US RATHER QUIET AS WE START THIS SHORTENED WORK WEEK. CLEAR SKIES AND A CALM WIND WILL ALLOW US TO COOL DOWN WELL INTO THE UPPER 20S AND LOW 30S TONIGHT, SO DRESS APPROPRIATELY AS YOU GET READY FOR THE DAY ON TUESDAY. AFTER THE CHILLY MORNING; HOWEVER, WE ARE ONCE AGAIN FORECAST TO WARM UP DURING THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS AROUND THE LOW 60S ARE IN THE FORECAST FOR THE REGION, BUT CLOUD COVER WILL SLOWLY INCREASE.

BY WEDNESDAY, THE FIRST OF SEVERAL SYSTEMS ARRIVING TO THE EASTERN U.S., WILL OCCUR. A COLD FRONT WILL SWEEP SOUTHWARD AND INTO OUR BACKYARD, BRINGING SCATTERED SHOWERS TO THE AREA GOING INTO THE AFTERNOON. IF YOU HAVE ANY TRAVEL PLANS, KEEP THIS IN MIND. THE SHOWERS WILL MOVE OUT TO SEA FOR THANKSGIVING DAY, BUT IT’S GOING TO BE NOTICEABLY COOLER. FORECASTED HIGHS LOOK TO BE IN THE 40S WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS DROPPING BACK TO AND POSSIBLY BELOW FREEZING. BLACK FRIDAY WILL ALSO BE RATHER CHILLY, BUT AT LEAST IT WILL BE A DRY DAY FOR THEIR ENDEAVORS. OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND AND THE CURRENT THINKING IS THAT IT WILL BE A RAIN EVENT. THE LATEST MODELS TREND TOWARD RAIN SHOWERS OVER THE WEEKEND, BUT SOME LEFTOVER MOISTURE ON MONDAY, COULD BRING SNOW SHOWERS TO THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS: 28-35. SOUTH WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: SUNNY AT FIRST, THEN INCREASING CLOUDINESS LATER ON. MILD AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

THANKSGIVING DAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE FOR RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND VERY CHILLY. MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!