A muggy night, but dry night ahead

Here is a look at the severe risk in Northern Virginia for Wednesday. Winchester and Woodstock are marginally at risk of seeing severe storms, while much of the rest of the area is looking at just strong thunderstorms, potentially. -Scott Sumner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! AS A HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM EASES OFFSHORE TONIGHT, MILD AND MORE HUMID AIR-MASS WILL BE WITH US. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE WITHIN A FEW DEGREES OF 70 DEGREES. TOMORROW, THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL BE IN PLACE, AS HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO BE AROUND 90 DEGREES AND WITH DEW POINT TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 70S, THE HEAT INDEX WILL BE IN THE MID AND UPPER 90S. IN ADDITION TO THE HEAT, A COLD FRONT WILL BRING RAIN BACK TO THE AREA AND NOW THERE LIKELY LOOKS TO BE SOME STRONG OR EVEN MARGINALLY SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN THE MIX. THE COLD FRONT LOOKS TO MOVE ACROSS OUR AREA EARLY THURSDAY, WITH RAIN CHANCES CONTINUING UNTIL THE FRONT MOVES OUT TO SEA. SO THURSDAY MORNING LOOKS A LITTLE WET, BEFORE A DRYER AFTERNOON AND SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPERATURES MOVE IN THE WAKE OF THE FRONT. FRIDAY, LOOKS TO BE NICE AND DRY, WITH AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID-80S, BUT THE NICE WEATHER DOESN’T STICK AROUND FOR TOO LONG.

THE LATEST LONG RANGE FORECAST MAPS, BRING BACK SHOWERS TO THE REGION OVER THE WEEKEND AND HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK DUE TO A STORM SOUTH OF OUR AREA THAT JUST DOES NOT WANT TO MOVE FAR AWAY FROM OUR REGION. THIS STORM, IN ESSENCE, WILL RESULT IN BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES AND US SEEING MORE RAINY DAYS AS OPPOSED TO SUNNY DAYS.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 67-74.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH NIGHTTIME SHOWERS AND STORMS. WARM AND HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES WITH “FEELS-LIKE” TEMPS IN THE MID-UPPER 90S.

THURSDAY: EARLY SCATTERED SHOWERS WITH AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY: SPOT AFTERNOON SHOWERS; OTHERWISE DRY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HUMID. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!