A mostly dry weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! THIS MORNING, AS A COLD FRONT, PUSHED EAST AND OUT TO SEA, ALL PRECIPITATION TAPERED OFF. IN BEHIND THE FRONT, THE WINDS HAVE PICKED UP SOME WITH SUSTAINED SPEEDS OF 10-20 MPH AND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH! TEMPERATURES HAVE MODIFIED, ASK EXPECTED, AND HAVE COMFORTABLY BEEN IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S! TONIGHT HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS IN BRIEFLY, DROPPING OUR TEMPERATURES INTO THE 30S, EXCEPT LOWER-MID 40S ALONG-EAST OF I-95.

DRY CONDITIONS START OFF OUR WEEKEND, BUT BY SATURDAY NIGHT A WEAK STORM SYSTEM TO OUR SOUTH WILL SPREAD A FEW RAIN SHOWERS INTO SOUTH-CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, WESTERN MARYLAND, THE WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. BY LATE MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON, HIGH PRESSURE WILL MAKE A RETURN TO OUR LOCAL AREA AND STICK AROUND TO START THE WEEK. TEMPERATURES SUNDAY INTO MONDAY WILL BE NEAR AVERAGE, IF NOT A FEW DEGREES BELOW AVERAGE, WITH DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S. MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY, MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES ARE EXPECTED WITH A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE, BUT CONDITIONS SHOULD REMAIN DRY FOR THE VAST MAJORITY OF THE TIME. BEHIND THE TUESDAY SYSTEM, HIGH PRESSURE IS FORECAST TO BRING US A DECENT AMOUNT OF SUNSHINE AND DRY WEATHER, WITH A CONTINUATION OF MILD AIR INTO THE AREA. HIGHS ON WEDNESDAY ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE LOW TO MID-60S. ON THURSDAY ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM GIVES US A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND SLIGHTLY WARMING TEMPERATURES.

HERE IS YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLEAR AND CHILLY. BREEZY AT TIMES. LOWS IN THE 30S.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE FOLLOWED BY INCREASING CLOUDS AND RAIN SHOWERS BY EVENING. SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. GETTING MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!