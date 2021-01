A mostly dry week ahead in Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! OVERNIGHT WILL BE CLOUDY AS A WEAK SYSTEM WILL PASS SOUTH OF THE REGION TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY, AND THAT MAY INDUCE A FEW LIGHT RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. SOME PATCHY FOG WILL BE LIKELY AS TEMPS PRIMARILY HOLD IN THE 30S. ON TUESDAY, AS THE WEAK SYSTEM SLOWLY HEADS OUT TO SEA, LEFTOVER SPRINKLES/FLURRIES ARE IN THE FORECAST, OTHERWISE, WE’LL SEE PLENTY OF CLOUDS AND HIGHS RANGING FROM THE MID-30S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE MID-40S CLOSE TO THE BELTWAY. LOWS TUESDAY NIGHT WILL BE IN THE 20S TO LOWER 30S. PLENTY OF HOURS OF SUNSHINE MAKE A RETURN WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS IN BEHIND TUESDAY’S WEAK STORM. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW-MID 40S WITH LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 20S. CLOUDS WILL BEGIN TO ROLL BACK INTO THE AREA FRIDAY, BUT CURRENT THINKING IS THAT OUR WEATHER WILL BE DRY AS A STORM SKIRTS WELL SOUTH OF OUR REGION. THE LATEST FORECAST MODELS SHOW A SURFACE LOW REACHING THE CAROLINA COASTLINE BY FRIDAY MORNING, BUT IF A NORTHERN SHIFT OCCURS, WINTRY PRECIPITATION IS POSSIBLE. SUNSHINE AND SEASONAL TEMPERATURES RETURN THIS WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SOME WET SNOW AND RAIN SHOWERS AND OVERNIGHT PATCHY FOG TO DEVELOP. LOWS RANGE FROM 30-40 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH A FEW LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS RANGING FROM THE MID-30S TO THE MID-40S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40S DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT EVENING!